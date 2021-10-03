Tom Brady All Smiles Upon Entering Gillette Stadium Before Patriots-Bucs

Brady officially has entered the building

by

Tom Brady officially has entered the confines of Gillette Stadium as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 44-year-old signal-caller was spotted walking into the stadium with the visiting Buccaneers ahead of “Sunday Night Football” against the New England Patriots.

And Brady, who spent two decades in New England, seemingly was all smiles.

Check it out:

Brady celebrated his return to Foxboro with an emotional video Sunday morning.

The Week 4 contest between the Patriots and defending Super Bowl champion Bucs is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both the 2-1 Bucs and 1-2 Patriots are coming off a loss.

More NFL:

Tom Brady Runs Onto Gillette Stadium Field, Yells At Crowd In End Zone
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Previous Article

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Just Entered Catch-Of-The-Year Conversation
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance
Next Article

Trey Lance Era Begins For 49ers After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Picked For You

Related