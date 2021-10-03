Tom Brady All Smiles Upon Entering Gillette Stadium Before Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady officially has entered the confines of Gillette Stadium as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 44-year-old signal-caller was spotted walking into the stadium with the visiting Buccaneers ahead of “Sunday Night Football” against the New England Patriots.

And Brady, who spent two decades in New England, seemingly was all smiles.

Check it out:

Brady celebrated his return to Foxboro with an emotional video Sunday morning.

The Week 4 contest between the Patriots and defending Super Bowl champion Bucs is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both the 2-1 Bucs and 1-2 Patriots are coming off a loss.