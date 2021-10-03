Tom Brady Arrives In Providence With Bucs Before Patriots Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

With about 24 hours to go before he takes the field at Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time, Tom Brady has touched down in Providence.

Joe Kayata of Providence’s NBC 10 tweeted video at 8:20 p.m. Saturday that showed Brady getting off of a bus and checking into the team’s hotel in Rhode Island. And yes, it’s every bit as strange a sight as you might expect.

The Patriots legend arrived to a crowd chanting his name, and he smiled and waved at fans.

Tom Brady has arrived in Providence at the team hotel. TB12 waving to the many fans that showed up. #patriots @NBC10 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/d7sLCbfxQC — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) October 3, 2021

He seemed to respond well to the warm welcome, though it certainly is nothing compared to what awaits him in Foxboro on Sunday.

You have to wonder, with Rob Gronkowski staying behind in Tampa as he recovers from his rib injury, who will be Brady’s roommate before his big day?