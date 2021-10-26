NESN Logo Sign In

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown of his NFL career Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but, as you may have heard, it was Tampa Bay fan Byron Kennedy who ended up with the ball.

Kennedy was handed the record-setting ball by Bucs wideout Mike Evans, who was the recipient of Brady’s 600th touchdown pass. Kennedy was later asked to return the precious pigskin, and did so to a team official.

Brady was happy to have the football back in his possession and while it doesn’t sound like Kennedy ended up receiving the round of golf with the 44-year-old like he wanted, he did make out quite well in the memorabilia department.

Here’s what the fan received, as confirmed by Brady on ESPN2’s “Manning Cast” during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast:

— Two signed Brady jerseys and helmet

— Signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats

— $1,000 credit to Buccaneers team store

— Two season tickets for remainder of 2021 and 2022 home games

— One bitcoin from Brady, which is valued at $63,000

Brady’s touchdown ball was estimated to be worth in the neighborhood of $500,000, but Kennedy lost the negotiation as soon as he gave it back during the game.