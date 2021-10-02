Tom Brady Drops Bizarre, Animated Hype Video Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is a big fan of releasing hype videos, and you better believe he/his creative team had been thinking for months about what to do for Week 4.

We are of the belief that it flopped.

Brady will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a visitor Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. It is, without question, the most highly-anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.

On the eve of the game, Brady dropped an animated hype video chronicling his journey. It goes from the NFL combine and all of his successes (and, briefly, failures) in New England to his time with the Bucs.

Not the worst thing, but it is by no means his finest work.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bucs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, at which point many major questions will be answered.