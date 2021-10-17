Tom Brady Has To Be Trolling Patriots With Video Celebrating Latest Win

Brady posted it one minute after the Patriots game kicked off

by

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Yipee.

And, as is customary for the legendary quarterback, he posted a video celebrating the victory on social media.

However, he elected to post his latest video Sunday afternoon at 4:21 p.m. ET — right as the New England Patriots’ game was kicking off their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As you can see, the video had nothing to do with the Patriots, rather the Bucs’ win over the Eagles and their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears. And perhaps we’re overthinking things here, but to post such a video three days later right as the Patriots play their second-biggest game of the season thus far seems like hardly a coincidence.

That’s especially so when you consider his other tweet Sunday messed with Patriots fans.

