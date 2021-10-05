What Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Said As He Ran Onto Field At Gillette Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

The mic’d-up Tom Brady footage from his New England return has started to roll in, and the results are predictably great.

NFL Films on Monday shared a new video of Brady talking through the Gillette Stadium tunnel before facing the Patriots. The clip includes audio of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback directing his teammates to head onto the field.

Take a look:

.@TomBrady's entrance in front of the Foxborough Faithful ? pic.twitter.com/OtPdxjtlDx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 4, 2021

Brady went on to deliver a vintage fist pump in the end zone, firing up hoards of adoring fans. Of course, his team later delivered a dramatic, rain-soaked win over the Patriots.

Let’s hope Tuesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL” includes more mic’d-up footage to sink our teeth into.