Tom Brady just made NFL history… again.

The legendary quarterback threw his 600th career touchdown pass Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history with 600 career touchdown passes.

The touchdown strike — a 9-yard toss to Mike Evans — helped extend Tampa Bay’s first-quarter lead to 21-0. It was Brady’s second TD of the contest, as the Bucs QB found Chris Godwin in the end zone earlier in the frame.

Brady threw 541 career regular-season TD passes during his 20-year run with the New England Patriots. He entered Sunday with 57 TD passes in 22 regular-season games with the Buccaneers, a total that’s obviously climbing as the 44-year-old navigates his second campaign in Tampa Bay.

Brady’s first season with his second NFL franchise ended with his seventh Super Bowl title; he secured six rings during his two decades in Foxboro. It remains to be seen how the 2021 NFL season will unfold, but Tampa Bay’s offense clearly is firing on all cylinders right now with Brady at the helm.