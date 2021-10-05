Tom Brady Offers More Insight Into Postgame Meeting With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady on Sunday night confirmed he had a private postgame meeting with Bill Belichick, but offered no details beyond that.

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback offered a bit more insight.

“It was a nice conversation,” Brady said about the meeting, which took place shortly after his Bucs beat the New England Patriots. ” … I’ve been really focused on what I need to do for the Bucs, and he’s focused on his role for the Patriots. For 20 years I saw him basically every day, and since I left New England, we’d never seen each other kind of face to face.

“It was nice to catch up and exchange just some different thoughts that we had been having, and it was a good way to end the night for both of us.”

Brady and Belichick’s relationship reportedly was in a bad place when the quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay. Perhaps Sunday night’s reunion brought closure and reconciliation for both.