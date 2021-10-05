Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick? Bucs QB Doesn’t Get Why Debate Is Needed

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady emerged victorious over Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in a contest on “Sunday Night Football.”

But Brady, at least publicly, doesn’t want to fuel the Week 4 storylines and have it come across as an individual win, or one that makes him superior to Belichick.

After all, the 44-year-old quarterback doesn’t even understand why the long-standing debate of Belichick-Brady exists. Well, at least that’s what he said during an appearance on Jim Gray’s “Lets Go!” podcast Monday.

Here’s the exchange:

Gray: Do you think the fans maybe needed this? They don’t want to have to pick between Brady and Belichick. They want to pick, you know, both of you.

Brady: “No. I wouldn’t either. I wouldn’t either. Why should they? Why do we do that? That makes no sense to me. There’s so much division in the world. There’s just so much. Every day you turn on the TV and see different media. It’s more destructive than ever. That’s not my personality. I try to build people up. I try to bring the best out in people. I try to encourage people to be positive, to look at the glass as always half full. I’ve looked at it like that for a long time and I’m going to continue to do that because it’s served me really well.”

Brady spoke highly of Belichick both after the game and on the podcast Monday. He also said he left on “great terms” while reflecting on his two decades in New England.