Tom Brady, Patriots Fans Don’t Know What To Make Of This Gisele Tweet

Tom Brady and his wife, Giesele Bundchen, had New England Patriots fans all kinds of confused Saturday afternoon.

In fact, Brady himself didn’t seem to know what was going on, even though he started it.

So, the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers quarterback hopped on Twitter and wrote, “Missing fall this year.” As you might expect, Patriots fans flooded Brady’s mentions, begging the 44-year-old to return to New England.

Then Bundchen sent this:

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

To which Brady replied:

Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

What a weird exchange. Perhaps Brady and Bundchen both are just trolling everyone.