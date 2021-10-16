Tom Brady, Patriots Fans Don’t Know What To Make Of This Gisele Tweet

'Did I miss something?'

by

Tom Brady and his wife, Giesele Bundchen, had New England Patriots fans all kinds of confused Saturday afternoon.

In fact, Brady himself didn’t seem to know what was going on, even though he started it.

So, the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers quarterback hopped on Twitter and wrote, “Missing fall this year.” As you might expect, Patriots fans flooded Brady’s mentions, begging the 44-year-old to return to New England.

Then Bundchen sent this:

To which Brady replied:

What a weird exchange. Perhaps Brady and Bundchen both are just trolling everyone.

Brady and the Bucs are fresh off a Thursday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots, meanwhile, are set to host the Dalla Cowboys on Sunday.

