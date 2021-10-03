Tom Brady Posts About Being ‘Home’ In Foxboro, But There’s A Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

Give Tom Brady this: The man, for better or worse (usually worse), never misses an opportunity to promote a business venture of his.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to play his first game as a visitor at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night when the Bucs take on the New England Patriots. Of course, New England was not only where Brady spent the bulk of his NFL career, but also where some of his businesses, most notably “TB12”, got its start.

So, mere hours before Sunday’s kickoff, once the sometimes weird and sometimes sentimental hype videos came out, Brady posted on Instagram about loving “being home in Foxboro.”

Cute! But, of course, there’s a catch. The story post was a tribute to his business, not his football career.

Yeah, that’ll make you roll your eyes so hard you’ll get a thunderous headache.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bucs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Hopefully Brady has some time between now and then to buy overpriced supplements, a ridiculous book or whatever other pseudoscience-backed nonsense he’s pedaling nowadays.