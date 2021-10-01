Tom Brady Reveals How Dad Took Message About Bill Belichick Remarks

NESN Logo Sign In

For now, Tom Brady Sr. has been successfully muzzled.

(Or so his son hopes, anyway.)

Brady’s father recently made controversial comments about Bill Belichick, accusing the Patriots coach of forcing the star quarterback out of New England. Early this week, Brady delivered a “statement” to his dad, basically telling the old man to pipe down ahead of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, did Senior take the advice?

“I think he got the message,” Brady said Thursday, via ESPN Bucs reporter Jenn Laine. “He’s gonna keep nice and quiet.”

Brady added that, as of Thursday, there hadn’t been a need for blocking calls and texts from his father.

If you think the 44-year-old sounded rough in the video above, you’re not imagining things. Brady’s voice was noticeably hoarse.