Tom Brady Reveals Lame Reason Behind Gisele’s Viral ‘Trade’ Tweet

Well, it’s official: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen trolled all of us this weekend.

In case you missed it, Brady on Saturday fired off a seemingly innocuous tweet about missing fall. Bundchen retweeted it, writing, “Time for a trade?”

Brady then retweeted that, asking “Did I miss something?” Along the way, NFL fans, especially Patriots fans, jokingly begged for Brady to join their favorite teams. It was harmless, if not somewhat confusing, fun.

Then Brady on Sunday revealed the whole thing was a scripted prelude to a new ad for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform with which Brady and Bundchen have a partnership. The two also have an equity stake in the company.

Oh, and the ad also features a not-so-subtle trolling of New England sports fans.

Take a look:

And here’s Bundchen’s reaction: