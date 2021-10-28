Tom Brady Roasts Mike Evans For Giving Away Historic Touchdown Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Evans didn’t know what he was doing when he gave away a football after a touchdown pass from Tom Brady Sunday afternoon.

What ended up happening was a massive debacle that he finds himself at the center of, just because he didn’t know Brady was on the precipice of a milestone.

Brady connected with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Evans ran to the seats and gave the ball to a fan in the front row. Turns out, that was Brady’s 600th touchdown pass, and the ball Evans handed away was worth a ton of money.

The man gave the ball back and since has been part of the news cycle as he, Brady and others, like Rob Gronkowski all share their thoughts on the whole ordeal. The guy also got a bunch of stuff for giving the ball back.

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, Evans reiterated that it was an accident.

“I accidentally gave it away,” he said. “I don’t know.”

That prompted a zinger from Brady.