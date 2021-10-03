Robert Kraft Hopes, Believes Tom Brady Will Retire As Member Of Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

A Tom Brady-Patriots reunion could be in the cards — kind of.

New England owner Robert Kraft on Sunday said he wants Brady to retire as a member of the organization and also enter the team’s Hall of Fame. Kraft didn’t specify whether he was talking about Brady potentially signing a one-day contract (something that’s become popular in professional sports), but it probably is safe to assume he was.

“He did so much for us,” Kraft said during an NFL Network appearance ahead of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We had 20 great years. How many other situations are there in the 102-year history of the NFL where a coach and quarterback have remained the same for 20 years?

” … Life has its twist and turns. And, look, I’m always rooting for Tommy except when he’s playing us. In the end, I hope and believe he’ll come back here, we’ll give him his red jacket, just like we gave you, and he’ll retire a Patriot.”

In a separate TV appearance, Kraft detailed how the Patriots will honor Brady in his Gillette Stadium return.

The Patriots and Bucs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.