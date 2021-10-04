How Tom Brady Felt About Breaking All-Time Passing Record Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady accumulated the majority of his passing yards as a member of the New England Patriots while playing at Gillette Stadium.

So when the quarterback broke the NFL record for all-time passing yards wearing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform on “Sunday Night Football,” it was only right that it happen against his old team in New England.

“It’s pretty cool,” Brady said in his postgame interview with NBC’s Michele Tafora. “Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches and, you know, I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people.”

Brady needed just 68 yards to surpass retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees entering the Week 4 game, which the Buccaneers won 19-17.

The accolade came with a 28-yard completion to receiver Mike Evans, but the 44-year-old gave credit to all the guys he’s successfully targeted before that.

“The quarterback can’t do anything if the guys don’t catch the ball, and guys did a great job catching for me the last 22 years — all of (whom) I hope felt a little piece of happiness tonight watching that because everybody contributed,” Brady said. “I sure as hell can’t catch anything, everyone’s seen that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, but I can throw it a little bit and I’m glad I got so many great guys that can catch.”

The Patriots briefly paused the game to celebrate Brady’s accomplishment with a message on the video board and an in-stadium announcement.