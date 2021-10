NESN Logo Sign In

Tomas Nosek has made his mark in his third game as a member of the Boston Bruins.

The 29-year-old potted the first goal of his Boston career Friday night at 15:50 into the first period, giving the B’s a 2-0 lead against the Buffalo Sabres.

Nosek was the beneficiary of some beautiful passing between Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle, as a tic-tac-toe sequence finished with Nosek burying in his first of the season.