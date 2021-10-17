FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers finally got his first NFL touchdown Sunday afternoon.
But then it was called back.
The Patriots wide receiver had 116 catches without a score heading into New England’s Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. That looked to have changed in the second quarter when quarterback Mac Jones hit Meyers for a 25-yard touchdown, but a James Ferentz holding call took it off the board.
Many fans took to Twitter to share the same reaction once the penalty was announced.
Meyers still has the most receiving yards without a touchdown.