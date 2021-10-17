NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers finally got his first NFL touchdown Sunday afternoon.

But then it was called back.

The Patriots wide receiver had 116 catches without a score heading into New England’s Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. That looked to have changed in the second quarter when quarterback Mac Jones hit Meyers for a 25-yard touchdown, but a James Ferentz holding call took it off the board.

Many fans took to Twitter to share the same reaction once the penalty was announced.

There is a league-wide operation going on to prevent Jakobi Meyers from scoring a TD man I?m sick — nick (@verdugoredsox) October 17, 2021

Poor Jakobi Meyers, man — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 17, 2021

I literally feel sick for Jakobi Meyers — Julian (@julianvannoy) October 17, 2021

Of course Jakobi Meyers has the first TD of his NFL career get called back by a holding penalty. ? — Andrew de Lacy (@AndrewDeLacy) October 17, 2021

Somethings in life just aren?t meant to be! Jakobi Meyers and Touchdowns are one of those things? — Cahn Cotter (@FF_ProdigalSon) October 17, 2021

I feel bad for Jakobi Meyers 🙁 — ???? ? (@Yobi_BB) October 17, 2021

Jakobi Meyers heartbreak? the wait continues? — Zach Pavlichek, PT, DPT (@ZachPav42) October 17, 2021

Meyers still has the most receiving yards without a touchdown.