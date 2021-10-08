Twitter Is Ready To Tear Down Tropicana Field After Rays’ Catwalk Homer

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit a home run in the third inning of Thursday’s American League Division Series game against the Boston Red Sox, and he may have had a little help from the Tropicana Field catwalk.
Even though it bounced back into play, the 406-foot blast (OK, so it was a home-run worthy blast) was ruled a home run because it bounced off of the C-Ring — one of two lower catwalks in the stadium. Per Tropicana Field ground rules, balls that hit the lower catwalks in fair territory are home runs. For what it’s worth, anything that hits the upper catwalks in fair territory and bounces back into the field is considered in play.
Look, this is a fanbase that has a 37-feet, 2-inch wall out in left field. And if a ball just happens to clear the line atop the Green Monster and bounce back into play on Sunday in Game 3, we bet Red Sox Twitter will have a totally different reaction.
Oh, baseball.