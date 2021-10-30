Twitter Shows Love For Braves’ Ian Anderson After Historic Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

You’re not going to see many performances like Ian Anderson’s on Friday night.

The Atlanta Braves rookie starting pitcher shined when the team needed him the most in Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

Anderson toed the rubber for five innings Friday and didn’t allow a hit to the explosive Houston lineup — although the no-hitter eventually would be snapped — tying him for the second longest World Series outing in team history to not allow a hit with Hall-of-Famer Tom Glavine in 1995.

The 23-year-old also became the second rookie to throw five or more no-hit innings in a World Series game since Jeff Tesreau did so in 1912.

Twitter unsurprisingly heaped loads of praise on the young hurler after his dominant outing, although some hoped he was able to stay out longer.

FINAL: Atlanta 2, Houston 0



Ian Anderson, postseason monster, threw five no-hit innings Game 3 of the World Series. The Braves strung together just enough offense. And they are now 6-0 at Truist Park this postseason with two games left here ? and two wins away from a title. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2021

That was some old school pitching clinic by Ian Anderson and the boys from the pen. Fill the tank and get after Astros again tomorrow! #ForTheA — Eddie Grier III (@Eddie_EG3) October 30, 2021

¡Histórica salida para Ian! ?



Anderson se convierte en el primer novato en lanzar por espacio de 5 entradas sin permitir imparables en una #WorldSeries desde el año 1912.#PorLaA | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/nLtaLV9WkI — Bravos de Atlanta (@LosBravos) October 30, 2021

.@Braves still undefeated at home this postseason. Ian Anderson still undefeated in his postseason career.



Atlanta wins first home WS game since 1995. @FOX5Atlanta #BattleATL #WorldSeries — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) October 30, 2021

Great performance from Ian Anderson, as always great performance from Atlanta?s ?arm barn? and they are two games from a championship. — Stephen Perez (@SPerezReports) October 30, 2021

After Anderson’s iconic performance the Braves are no just two wins away from their first World Series title since 1995 and history is on their side now after their Game 3 win.