Twitter Shows Love For Braves’ Ian Anderson After Historic Performance

You’re not going to see many performances like Ian Anderson’s on Friday night.
The Atlanta Braves rookie starting pitcher shined when the team needed him the most in Game 3 against the Houston Astros at Truist Park.
Anderson toed the rubber for five innings Friday and didn’t allow a hit to the explosive Houston lineup — although the no-hitter eventually would be snapped — tying him for the second longest World Series outing in team history to not allow a hit with Hall-of-Famer Tom Glavine in 1995.
The 23-year-old also became the second rookie to throw five or more no-hit innings in a World Series game since Jeff Tesreau did so in 1912.
Twitter unsurprisingly heaped loads of praise on the young hurler after his dominant outing, although some hoped he was able to stay out longer.
After Anderson’s iconic performance the Braves are no just two wins away from their first World Series title since 1995 and history is on their side now after their Game 3 win.