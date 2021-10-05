Twitter Takes Victory Lap After Report Of Jamie Collins Rejoining Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins reportedly is “working towards a deal” to rejoin the New England Patriots.

… To the surprise of absolutely nobody.

And many on Twitter made sure to express just that following the Field Yates report Tuesday evening. After all, so many on social media speculated Collins could return to New England for a third time when it was reported his tenure with the Detroit Lions was coming to an end. Soon after, Collins was released by the Lions — fueling that fire even more.

Anyway, check out what some had to say Tuesday following the development:

We all knew this was gonna happen — Cameron Theile (@CameronTheile) October 5, 2021

Wow nobody saw this coming — LSU 4X NATIONAL CHAMPS ? (@PittsburghsVO) October 5, 2021

Everyone knew this — ????? ? (@PancakeByOnwenu) October 5, 2021

Wow we are all so shocked pic.twitter.com/V24RwgMPVv — Joey Robin (@Joey_Robin) October 5, 2021

No contract details have been reported, but many outlets have since confirmed the news.

The veteran linebacker will provide the Patriots defense with some speed in the front seven to go alongside Matthew Judon. Collins will complement a linebacking crew that features former teammates Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Ja’Whaun Bentley, among others. It’s worth noting neither Hightower nor Van Noy have been as impactful as the Patriots probably would have liked to start the season.

The 1-3 Patriots are set to travel to the Houston Texans for a Week 5 contest.