Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Live Stream: Watch Fight Online, On TV

Tyson Fury defends his WBC and The Ring magazine titles Saturday night for the first time since winning them in February 2020, and he’ll do it against the same person he beat to earn them.

Fury and Deontay Wilder will have their long-awaited fight at T-Mobile Arena for the Top Rank Boxing fight after it was postponed in July due to Fury and other members of his camp testing positive for COVID-19.

Wilder was handed his first loss of his career by Fury via TKO and has not been in the ring since.

This is the third time these two will meet. The undercard begins at 7 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. The main event will be held around midnight.

Here’s how to watch the highly anticipated Fury versus Wilder. Please note this is a pay-per-view event:

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+ | Fubo TV




