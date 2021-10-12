VA Hero Of The Week | Kiké Hernandez

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernandez helped the Red Sox eliminate the Rays from the playoffs and send the Sox to the American League Championship Series. For that reason, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Hernandez’s walk-off sacrifice fly sealed the deal for Boston and topped off a three-game stretch where he was locked in at the plate. Hernandez hit .563 with two home runs, six RBI and five extra-base hits in the best of five series.

