Video Shows Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Embracing Mac Jones, Other Patriots

After Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones refused to offer details about his postgame talk with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

As it turns out, he didn’t need to.

The NFL on Tuesday tweeted a video containing footage of a mic’d-up Brady embracing Jones and other members of the Patriots after Tampa Bay’s win in New England. The Buccaneers also shared their own video, which features some content not included in the NFL’s clip.

All told, we hear audio from Brady’s interactions with:

— Deatrich Wise Jr.

— Brandon Bolden

— David Andrews

— Bill Belichick

— Mac Jones

— Josh McDaniels

— Brian Hoyer

— Matthew Slater

Pretty cool stuff. In a previous video, the NFL shared audio from Brady’s walk out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium.