Waltham Athletics, Community Having Fun With ‘Kyle From Waltham’ Shtick

Waltham High School athletic director Steve LaForest has found himself running back and forth to the attic in search of old Waltham High baseball shirts.

LaForest credits Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber, perhaps better known now as “Kyle from Waltham,” for doing so. Schwarber, after all, has thankfully played right into a humorous shtick to the benefit of the greater Boston area, and Waltham specifically.

Schwarber helped that shtick reach new heights Monday night as he wore a t-shirt representing the Hawks of Waltham High during his postgame press conference after the Red Sox claimed a 2-1 series lead in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

“He’s been great with it and I think it’s put a lot of smiles on peoples’ faces in the city of Waltham,” LaForest told NESN on Tuesday before Game 4 at Fenway Park, where he’s hoping more of those Waltham baseball shirts will be shown off.

Schwarber, of course, is not from Waltham. He actually shouted out his native Middletown, Ohio during Monday’s press conference, but nevertheless has became the Waltham’s adopted son in short order.

“Waltham, I guess that’s where I’m from according to people from Boston,” Schwarber said after Monday’s win. “I guess Middletown, Ohio, is not a real place anymore.

“… I guess my hometown is Waltham now,” Schwarber added. “So, go Hawks.”