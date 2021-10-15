Watch Brad Marchand’s Passionate Speech At Bruins Development Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Anticipation built following the speech Brad Marchand delivered this summer during Boston Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena.

The development camp brought a number of invitees, including most of the Bruins’ 2021 draft picks, to rally around what’s to be expected on and off the ice as a member of the franchise.

Not knowing exactly what Marchand said initially was suspenseful. But the Bruins on Thursday released a clip from the Season 9 premiere of “Behind The B,” highlighting part of Marchand’s speech.

Having access to the star winger’s driven remarks, Boston fans should be pumped to hear his desire for young players in the organization to succeed.

“We expect everyone, every day to come in and compete hard, because at the end of the day we’re not just trying to be a part of this group,” Marchand said. “We are trying to win the Stanley Cup.”