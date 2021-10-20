Watch CeeDee Lamb Talk Trash To Patriots Fans After Cowboys Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

CeeDee Lamb let Patriots fans have it Sunday night.

The Cowboys receiver caught nine balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including the overtime game-winner, in Dallas’s dramatic win over New England. After the game, NFL Films cameras caught Lamb talking trash to fans while walking off the field at Gillette Stadium.

“Thank you for coming!” he yelled at one point. “… Let’s go home. I’d rather be in Dallas anyway.”

Take a look:

Lamb also taunted Jalen Mills after the final play and later threw shade at the Patriots secondary.

Obviously, you earn the right to do those kinds of things when you perform as well as Lamb did Sunday evening.