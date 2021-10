NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez didn’t even start the game at catcher, and seemed to get banged up behind the plate in extra innings, but still saved the day as the Boston Red Sox earned a walk-off win in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Vázquez hit a walk-off homer against to help the Red Sox to a 6-4 win and gain a 2-1 advantage in the American League Division Series.

Vázquez knew it had no chance of staying in the park the second it left his bat.

