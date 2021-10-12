Kiké Hernández Sends Red Sox To ALCS With Walk-Off Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the American League Championship Series, and they have the walk-off heroics of Kiké Hernández to thank for their 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Monday’s Game 4.

Hernández hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning to score pinch-runner Danny Santana from third base. Santana pinch-ran for Christian Vázquez when the Red Sox catcher advanced to third with one out.

The Red Sox won the best-of-five series 3-1 to eliminate the AL East champion Rays.

The inning got started as Vázquez led off the ninth with a single to left field before Christian Arroyo put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance the Red Sox catcher to second base with one out. Vázquez then advanced to third base as Travis Shaw reached on an infield single to third base.