Watch Mic’d-Up Bruins Get Super Competitive While Racing Go-Karts

There was nothing holding the Boston Bruins back when it came to a little friendly competition on the go-kart track during some preseason team bonding.

The Bruins on Friday released a clip from the Season 9 premiere of “Behind the B,” which featured footage of the team mic’d up racing go-karts over the summer.

Brad Marchand and Bruce Cassidy’s bantering was nothing short of gold. Rooted in pure competition — and, of course, lightheartedness — the Bruins were locked in for the race.

Marchy. Coach. Go-karts. Mic?d up.



This is the content combination we need.



Watch the Season 9 premiere of #BehindTheB ?? https://t.co/xobakfzfGv pic.twitter.com/nXobeIN2GU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 15, 2021

Marchand, no stranger to being mic’d up, gave viewers some comedic entertainment. And even Cassidy, who also was mic’d up, had way too much fun with the whole situation.

“A little banging! Couple of dents! Insurance will fix that,” Cassidy joked.

The coach later added, “That hurt, I got to catch Pasta (David Pastrnak) and March (Marchand).”