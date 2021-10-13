Watch Mic’d-Up Patriots Highlights From Week 5 Victory Over Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was no masterpiece from the Patriots, but New England found a way to pull off a potentially season-saving victory.

Bill Belichick’s team came out flat against the Houston Texans, allowing rookie third-rounder Davis Mills to throw all over them in the first half at NRG Stadium. But New England, led by a bloodied Mac Jones and a refocussed defense, made the necessary plays to earn a win.

Emotions throughout the roller-coaster afternoon were captured in a “sights & sounds” video shared by the Patriots on Tuesday evening.

Take a look:

"Get ???? ?? ?????, that's what this game is."



Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/UcXbvRxL0e — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2021

In a separate video, the Patriots offered a look at the team’s postgame locker room celebration, during which Matthew Slater addressed Jones directly.

New England will look to win its second consecutive game when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.