Watch Mic’d-Up Version Of Awkward Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Postgame Hug

So, what did Tom Brady and Bill Belichick say during their postgame embrace Sunday night?

Well, now we know, and the answer is: not much.

The NFL on Tuesday tweeted a video containing mic’d-up footage from Brady’s postgame embraces with New England Patriots players and coaches. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a lot to say to Josh McDaniels, for example, but very little to Belichick.

Take a look:

Now, if only we could find out exactly what Brady and Belichick said during their private, 20-plus minute meeting after the Bucs beat the Patriots. We probably never will know.

Tuesday’s video arrived a day after NFL Films shared a mic’d-up clip of Brady running out of the Gillette Stadium tunnel.