Watch Mic’d-Up Version Of Awkward Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Postgame Hug

'Good game'

by

So, what did Tom Brady and Bill Belichick say during their postgame embrace Sunday night?

Well, now we know, and the answer is: not much.

The NFL on Tuesday tweeted a video containing mic’d-up footage from Brady’s postgame embraces with New England Patriots players and coaches. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a lot to say to Josh McDaniels, for example, but very little to Belichick.

Take a look:

Now, if only we could find out exactly what Brady and Belichick said during their private, 20-plus minute meeting after the Bucs beat the Patriots. We probably never will know.

Tuesday’s video arrived a day after NFL Films shared a mic’d-up clip of Brady running out of the Gillette Stadium tunnel.

More Football:

Four Thoughts On Jamie Collins’ Impending Return To Patriots Defense
Boston Red Sox utility player Kiké Hernández, New York Yankees' Brett Gardner
Previous Article

Kiké Hernández Responds To Yankees Hope To Face Red Sox: ‘They Want Us, They Got Us’
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Alex Cora Reveals Mindset For Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

Picked For You

Related