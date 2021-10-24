Watch Patriots D-Line Get Pregame Pep Talk From Richard Seymour

Seymour was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ defensive line received some last-minute words of wisdom from a franchise icon Sunday afternoon.

During pregame warmups before New England’s matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, newly inducted Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour walked onto the field to speak with his former team’s D-linemen.

Seymour enjoyed a wildly successful career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and establishing himself as one of the top D-linemen of his era. He officially was enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday.

“He was a great player,” head coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “He certainly deserves to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame. Hopefully, that’ll be coming shortly for him as well.”

The Patriots are eyeing a season sweep of the Jets, whom they dispatched 25-6 in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 2. They badly need a victory Sunday after dropping each of their first four home games amid a 2-4 start to the season.

