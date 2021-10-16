Watch Rafael Devers Make MLB History With Grand Slam For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez just helped the Boston Red Sox make Major League Baseball history.

After J.D. Martinez got Boston on the board in the first with a grand slam in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, Devers did the same. In the very next inning, at that.

Kevin Plawecki walked to start the inning, then Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández both singled to advance the catcher to third and load the bases.

Devers did the rest, sending a cutter 357 feet to right.

Bases juiced, Raffy lets loose! pic.twitter.com/Jk8UTPJFUP — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021

It was the second grand slam of the game, making the Red Sox the first team to hit two grand slams in a playoff game.

Devers told reporters before the game he’s feeling a lot better after dealing with pesky forearm discomfort. It looks like it.