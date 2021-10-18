What Alex Cora Expects From Eduardo Rodriguez In ALCS Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Red Sox on Monday in the first of three American League Championship Series games to be held in Boston.

While Rodriguez has a 5.40 ERA through a pair of postseason appearances this season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Sunday expressed confidence in the pitcher, and on Monday he explained what he believes Rodriguez must do to be successful against the Houston Astros.

“Everything starts with command with Eduardo,” Cora said, as shared by the team. “We saw in Game 1 against Tampa, he wasn’t as sharp. He was great in the second game he pitched against them. Fastball command is what we always look for. I know at one point of the season he was very inconsistent but we feel his fastball is playing right now. He’s in a good spot secondary-wise. Go out there and compete against a great team.”

Rodriguez lasted just 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing a pair of runs on an equal number of hits. But when he got the ball again for Game 4, he fanned six with two runs on three hits through five innings, laying the foundation for the Red Sox to claim the series.

He may have righted his postseason ship against the Rays, but to address the elephant in the room, Rodriguez certainly did not fare well against the Astros during the regular season. In two starts, he combined for 12 earned runs through 9 1/3 innings. Cora said Sunday he didn’t think it was worth comparing those outings to how he may perform in the postseason.

The Red Sox will be looking for a big showing when Rodriguez takes the field at Fenway Park, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. The best-of-seven ALCS currently is tied 1-1.