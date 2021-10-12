What Alex Cora Told Red Sox After Boston Clinched Spot In ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

The last time Alex Cora guided the Red Sox into the postseason, they were arguably the prohibitive favorite to not only reach the World Series but win the whole thing.

Boston is an underdog this time around, and the club is starting to make its doubters look a bit foolish.

The Red Sox, who needed to win the American League Wild Card Game in order to really play October baseball, are onto the AL Championship Series. Boston earned its opportunity to compete for the pennant by taking down the Tampa Bay Rays — who posted the AL’s best regular-season record — in the AL Division Series.

Before the Sox popped bottles Monday night for the third time in less than two weeks, Cora addressed his team.

“To be in this position is a testament to who you guys are. Not only as players, but also as individuals,” Cora said after Boston’s Game 4 ALDS win over Tampa Bay. “Since Day 1, you guys believed in this group. Not too many believed outside of this freaking clubhouse, but here we are. ALCS, on to the next one.”

And now a word from AC: pic.twitter.com/NgJEkCC6wb — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

Cora and Co. will have three days off before they return to game action. The Red Sox either will be in Chicago or Houston on Friday when the ALCS gets underway.