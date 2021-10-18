What Bill Belichick Told Mac Jones After QB’s Pick-Six In Patriots Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

After tossing what could have been a back-breaking pick-six late in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones received a quick pep talk from Bill Belichick.

Jones revealed what Belichick told him during an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

“Just keep playing,” Jones said. “Head up. It’s just part of the game. Of course you don’t want to throw a pick-six, but you’ve got to bounce back.”

Jones immediately atoned for his miscue. On the very next snap, he targeted the same receiver (Kendrick Bourne) against the same defensive back (Trevon Diggs, Jones’ former Alabama teammate). The result: a 75-yard touchdown pass.

“Of course I was pissed at first, but I kind of just cleaned my brain, hit the reset button,” Jones said. “That’s what I always do. I work really hard at that, and everyone on the team had my back.”

The touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion put the Patriots ahead by three with just over two minutes remaining, but the Cowboys rallied to win 35-29 in overtime.