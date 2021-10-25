What Bill Belichick Told Patriots In Locker Room After Blowout Of Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Two unheralded Patriots players earned atta-boys from Bill Belichick after New England wiped the floor with the New York Jets on Sunday.

Belichick’s postgame locker room address, as seen in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video released Monday, featured individual shoutouts to fullback Jakob Johnson and special teamer Cody Davis.

The typically blocking-focused Johnson caught two passes for 32 yards and felled one defender with a vicious stiff-arm, and Davis was credited with two special teams tackles and two assists in the Patriots’ 54-13 triumph over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

“All right, fellas,” Belichick told his players. “Here’s a really good chance for us to start believing in some of the stuff we’re doing. Don’t turn the ball over — that’s a good place to start. Score on nine of 10 possessions offensively. Jak, stiff-arming. Making plays in the passing game. Defensively, turn the ball over, getting the vertical in the pocket, knocking the ball out of there. That was a great fumble at the end of the game; just keep playing. Cody, five tackles.

“Look, I’m just telling you: One day at a time. Just keep stringing them together. You can see the results of it. You’ve just got to keep stacking them together.”

Inside the locker room after yesterday?s home win. pic.twitter.com/MNdfmg2lF7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2021

The win improved the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. They’ll take on the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.