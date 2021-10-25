What Bill Belichick Told Patriots In Locker Room After Blowout Of Jets

The Patriots destroyed the Jets 54-13

by

Two unheralded Patriots players earned atta-boys from Bill Belichick after New England wiped the floor with the New York Jets on Sunday.

Belichick’s postgame locker room address, as seen in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video released Monday, featured individual shoutouts to fullback Jakob Johnson and special teamer Cody Davis.

The typically blocking-focused Johnson caught two passes for 32 yards and felled one defender with a vicious stiff-arm, and Davis was credited with two special teams tackles and two assists in the Patriots’ 54-13 triumph over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

“All right, fellas,” Belichick told his players. “Here’s a really good chance for us to start believing in some of the stuff we’re doing. Don’t turn the ball over — that’s a good place to start. Score on nine of 10 possessions offensively. Jak, stiff-arming. Making plays in the passing game. Defensively, turn the ball over, getting the vertical in the pocket, knocking the ball out of there. That was a great fumble at the end of the game; just keep playing. Cody, five tackles.

“Look, I’m just telling you: One day at a time. Just keep stringing them together. You can see the results of it. You’ve just got to keep stacking them together.”

The win improved the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. They’ll take on the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

More Patriots:

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots In Locker Room After Blowout Of Jets
New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones
Previous Article

Jonathan Jones Confirms Surgery, Sends Message To Patriots Fans
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Next Article

What’s Alex Cora Hoping To See This Offseason? ‘Unfinished Business’ Mindset

Picked For You

Related