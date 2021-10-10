What David Ortiz Told Rafael Devers Before Red Sox-Rays Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to hitting, especially in the postseason, few can offer better advice than David Ortiz.

The Red Sox legend was in touch with Rafael Devers on Friday before Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays played Game 2 of their American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. With the star third baseman dealing with an apparent arm injury, Ortiz recommended an approach that would limit stress but not productivity.

“When you are not 100% out there, you have to be less violent,” Ortiz said on FOX Sports 1, as transcribed by WEEI. “I had this conversation with Devers this morning and Alex (Cora) and I told Devers my best advice is to try and do less. Try and put the ball in play instead of trying to hit the ball 500 feet. I guarantee that will give you a better result. We can tell you are hurting somewhere in your arm and the violent swing is not going to help you. You have quick hands, you know how to use it. Just try and put the ball in play. If you look at the home run that he hit, it wasn?t one of those aggressive swings. He just put the ball in play. He’s got the power all ready.”

Devers did make that 425-foot home run look effortless, offering yet another reminder of just how dangerous he is in the batter’s box.