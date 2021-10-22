NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Taylor is having a historic night when it matters most, and it’s conjuring up memories of Octobers past — and Kiké Hernández.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the verge of elimination in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Taylor launched three home runs against the Atlanta Braves to keep the defending champions alive.

Chris Taylor has THREE HOME RUNS tonight. ? @BRWalkoff



The Dodgers are close to forcing a Game 6 pic.twitter.com/zMNjgKLooG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2021

After hitting his third dinger in the seventh inning, the third baseman became the first player in postseason history to hit three home runs in an elimination game. He also became the second Dodgers player to hit three home runs in one postseason game, joining — you guessed it — Kiké Hernández.

Hernández went yard three times in another NLCS Game 5, against the Chicago Cubs in 2017.

We’ll take this as a good sign for Hernández, who will play in an elimination game of his own with the Red Sox on Friday in Game 6 of the ALCS.