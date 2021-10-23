NESN Logo Sign In

In 2018, Kiké Hernández played against Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This year, he’s with the Boston Red Sox, fighting for the chance to play alongside them in another.

The trio are among the core group responsible for making Boston’s lineup one of the most feared in Major League Baseball. Especially with how hot Hernández has been here in the playoffs, leading them offensively. Now, it’s on their shoulders to get that spark going again, facing elimination in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

No matter what happens Friday night, Hernández is grateful for the experience he’s had seeing how Bogaerts and Devers approach their game.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch them prepare and to see how they go about it, and the way they see the game and all this,” Hernández said of his teammates. “Every day they do something where you are, like, dang, these guys are special. It’s been a joy to watch.”

What is the utility player’s favorite part about playing with the All-Star duo?

“The fact that not enough people talk about them,” Hernández said.

“For some reason their names are not thrown out there enough, in my opinion. We have one of the best offensive left sides of the infield in all of baseball. Bogey is just — he is impressive. It’s just a tough at-bat, tough to strike out. He can win it with a long ball. He can slap a ball the other way. He is a complete hitter.