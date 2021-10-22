What Kiké Hernández Thinks ‘Getting Punched In Face’ Did For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have their backs against the wall but they’re used to the feeling.

After losing Games 4 and 5 against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, the Red Sox are in win-or-go-home mode Friday night at Minute Maid Park. But the team is ready for the uphill climb ahead of them.

Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández most certainly didn’t shy away from questions regarding the team’s current situation and put the squad’s mindset into perspective.

“The circumstances? I mean, if we don’t win, we go home. I think the Wild Card game has been the only elimination game we’ve played thus far. But it’s been weird because it’s kind of felt like we’ve had our backs against the wall all year long,” Hernández via ASAP Sports. “From opening day on, losing the first three games at home against the Orioles, it just felt like the sky was falling, and it was kind of like a reality check. We got punched in the face right away.”

The 2021 Red Sox have scratched and clawed their way to the American League Championship Series and many didn’t believe they’d be here but that hasn’t stopped them. Although the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason life, it isn’t any different to them than any other point this year.

“We’ve been battling, we’ve been grinding all year long, and we didn’t get to this point to go out without a battle. So today, you know, we win or we go home, and at the same time, we got to a point where let’s do it, let’s play this game like we have nothing to lose,” Hernández via ASAP Sports. “We’re at their place. They’ve got two chances to finish us off, but we’re going to do whatever it takes to win today, and then worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

Nathan Eovaldi is set to toe the rubber Friday night as the Red Sox look to survive and advance to a Game 7 on Saturday night.