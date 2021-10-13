What Mic’d-Up Bill Belichick Told Patriots Defense Amid Struggles In Houston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots laid a total egg during the first half of Sunday’s game in Houston.

New England allowed the Texans to score on all three first-half possessions, and also surrendered a flea-flicker touchdown 90 seconds into the second half. From that point forward, Bill Belichick’s defense held David Culley’s offense scoreless.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “sights and sounds” highlight video that includes footage of Belichick coaching up his defense during the first half.

“This game is about down and distance,” Belichick told his players. “Personnel’s gonna change on every play, OK? Get back on track — that’s what this game is.”

Take a look:

"Get ???? ?? ?????, that's what this game is."



Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/UcXbvRxL0e — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2021

New England also shared a video of Belichick’s postgame speech in the locker room. He offered high praise for the patchwork offensive line, and rightfully so.