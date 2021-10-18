What Mike McCarthy Told Cowboys After Overtime Win Against Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cowboys on Sunday extended their win streak to five, and they earned every bit of their latest victory.

New England came to play in its Week 6 matchup with Dallas, and there was a clear sense of urgency among the Patriots as they tried to get back to .500. But America’s Team withstood all of the punches thrown by its counterpart in Foxboro and left the Northeast with an overtime win.

Mike McCarthy, as he expressed to his Cowboys players after the game, believes the hard-fought triumph will pay dividends during the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

“Hey, men, let me say this: Lot of great things today. We need these kind of wins, OK? We’ve been kicking ass here for a couple weeks. These games will go a long way in December and January. Awesome, OK? Had a lot of things go against us, just kept playing, kept playing. This is why we spend as much time as we do at the end of the game. No one blinked. Great fight. Loved it out there, man. You guys are awesome. This is how you go into the bye week.”

The Patriots won’t be entering Week 7 with spirits nearly as high as the Cowboys. A loss to the lowly New York Jets on Sunday effectively would squash any chance New England has at reaching the postseason.