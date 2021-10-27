What Should Patriots Do With Their Two Open 53-Man Roster Spots?

NESN Logo Sign In

Shifting slot cornerback Jonathan Jones and linebacker Harvey Langi to injured reserve this week gave the New England Patriots two open spots on their 53-man roster.

So, how should they use them?

One could go to offensive tackle Trent Brown, who now is eligible to return from injured reserve. It’s unclear, though, whether the Patriots plan to activate Brown this week. A calf injury has sidelined him since the opening drive of Week 1.

Among other internal options, offensive lineman James Ferentz seems like a strong candidate for permanent promotion from the practice squad, as he’s now out of temporary elevations.

Ferentz was elevated for the last three games (one as a COVID-19 replacement), starting two at left guard and playing 16 snaps at right guard in the other. The Patriots evidently view him as a better interior reserve than tackle/guard Yasir Durant, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

All other Patriots practice squadders have at least one gameday elevation remaining. New England currently has no linebackers on its practice squad and just one cornerback: slot/safety hybrid D’Angelo Ross, who has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

Fellow slot/safety Myles Bryant was promoted to the 53 last week to fill out a thinning position group. The Patriots are light at corner after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers and losing Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury. Bryant, Jones’ primary replacement in the slot, recorded a sack and forced a fumble against the Jets.