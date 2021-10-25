What Tom Brady Told Mike Evans After Wideout Gave 600th TD Ball Away

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did something that no other signal-caller in NFL history had done before, and he almost didn’t even have the souvenir to prove it.

Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass in a one-sided win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Only the recipient of the record-setting score, Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, didn’t get the message and proceeded to give the precious pigskin to a fan in the front row of Raymond James Stadium.

It was later reported that an official retrieved the ball from said fan while offering a barter package, which returned the ball to its rightful owner — Brady.

Brady, though, wasn’t exactly too disappointed in Evans.

“It was pretty funny. He was like, ‘Man, sorry, do you want that back?,” Brady recalled when asked by CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson what Evans said about the momento.

“And I said, ‘I think they’re probably going to get that anyway, but you’re good,'” Brady said. “It’s all good. I definitely know we got that one back, so that was one I wanted to have.”

Brady, following the win, also had a part in a heartwarming moment with a young fan who beat cancer.