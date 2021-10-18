What Went Wrong On Cowboys’ Walk-Off? Patriots, CeeDee Lamb Explain

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A wild and wacky game ended in walk-off fashion Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

After the New England Patriots came up empty on the opening drive of overtime, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connected with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard touchdown pass that sent the Cowboys back to Texas with a 35-29 victory.

What went wrong on that game-deciding play? Why was Lamb, who beat cornerback Jalen Mills, so wide open? Multiple Patriots leaders offered explanations after the game.

According to veteran safety Devin McCourty, the Patriots had called an inopportune coverage for the play Dallas ran. McCourty and safety Kyle Dugger had tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin, respectively, well-covered underneath, but that particular coverage scheme provided no over-the-top help for Mills.

“We were in a tough call, I think, for the route they ran,” McCourty said. “They dialed up a good play for what we tried to do — kind of situational football. What they like to do — we tried to take it away, and Dak was able to hold it for a second. We kind of took the first two reads: the tight ends to the flat on our left side. But (Prescott) extended the play and got back to the middle, and that’s where we were kind of light at. And that was it.”

DAK TO CEEDEE FOR THE WIN IN NEW ENGLAND. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/kh34E4rPsU — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

Head coach Bill Belichick viewed the play similarly.