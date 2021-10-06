What Yankees Said About Momentum-Shifting Play At Plate Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

In the Major League Baseball postseason, you have to be aggressive to win. And sometimes, aggressiveness reaches the line of stupidity.

The New York Yankees crossed the stupidity line Tuesday.

With the Boston Red Sox up 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning of the American League Wild Card Game, Aaron Judge singled to bring the tying run, Giancarlo Stanton, to the plate. Stanton laced a ball off the left-center field portion of the Green Monster, and it skidded past left fielder Alex Verdugo and rolled right to center fielder Kiké Hernández.

Hernández uncorked a throw to cutoff man Xander Bogaerts, who turned and fired it to the plate because Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin sent Judge home.

Judge was out by a mile.

The next hitter, Joey Gallo, popped out to third base, ending the inning and the Yankees’ best chance for runs. Boston then would add a run in the bottom half of the frame, as well as two more the following stanza, to secure the win.