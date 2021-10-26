Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank Among NBA’s Top Scoring Duos

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not exactly a surprise the Boston Celtics have been led early on by the scoring contributions of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Most recently, Tatum (40) and Brown (31) combine for 71 points in Monday’s overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The organization is now 5-0 when Tatum and Brown score 30-plus each, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Max Lederman.

Monday’s game wasn’t an outlier, though. And what might be a little bit more unforeseen is the fact Tatum and Brown rank as the highest-scoring duo in the NBA during the early part of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tatum and Brown have combined for a league-best average of 55.8 points per game this season, as shared by team reporter Taylor Snow. Boston’s two All-Stars lead Minnesota Timberwolves pair Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards, as well as Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and rookie Desmond Bane. Those two duos are tied for second while averaging 54.3 points per game combined.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis rank fourth in the league (51.7 points combine) for the Los Angeles Lakers while Indiana Pacers duo Malcolm Brogdon and Donamtas Saboninis have combined for 46.6 points per game.

NBA?s highest-scoring duos



1. Brown/Tatum (BOS) ? 55.8 PPG

2. Towns/Edwards (MIN) ? 54.3 PPG

Morant/Bane (MEM) ? 54.3 PPG

4. James/Davis (LAL) ? 51.7 PPG

5. Brogdon/Sabonis (IND) ? 49.6 PPG pic.twitter.com/zMxkm5pQ46 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 26, 2021

The Celtics certainly will be hoping they can keep that going with Boston set to host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Wednesday.