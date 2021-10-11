White Sox Pitcher Floats Astros Cheating Accusation After ALDS Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Tepera doesn’t believe the Astros have put their unlawful ways completely behind them.

Tepera was among the White Sox players who met with the media Sunday after Chicago kept its season alive with an American League Division Series Game 3 win over Houston. The relief pitcher apparently noticed a difference in how the Astros looked in the batter’s box at Guaranteed Rate Field compared to Minute Maid Park.

“Yeah. It is what it is. They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there,” Tepera told reporters, per ESPN, citing The Associated Press. “It’s just, we can say that it’s a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid. But that’s not really the story, you know? We come here to play. We’re going to compete. We’re not going to worry about what they’re going to do.

“All we have to do is execute pitches and they can’t hit them anyways.”

Of course, Tepera is referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. An investigation conducted by Major League Baseball deemed Houston used cameras and video monitors to steal signs of opposing catchers in its World Series-winning 2017 season and part of the 2018 campaign. There was believed to be no foul play from the Astros in 2019 when they reached the Fall Classic for the second time in three years.

It’s unclear whether there’s any truth behind Tepera’s claim. But there likely are plenty of players, coaches and executives around the league who always will believe Houston is up to something.